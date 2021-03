On The Air for March 11

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10:30 a.m.: Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2; Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Maryland, Second Round, Indianapolis, BTN

11 a.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia, Quarterfinals, Greensboro, N.C., ESPN; American Athletic Tournament: Temple vs. South Florida, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPNU; Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Villanova, Quarterfinal, New York, FS1; Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Kentucky, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn., SECN

1 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Ohio St., Second Round, Indianapolis, BTN