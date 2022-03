On The Air for March 10

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL MEN'S)

10:30 a.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Michigan, Second Round, Indianapolis, BTN.

11 a.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN; Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Providence, Quarterfinal, New York, FS1; Southeastern Tournament: Florida vs. Texas A&M, Second Round, Tampa, Fla., SECN; Atlantic 10 Tournament: George Mason vs. Fordham, Second Round, Washington, USA.

11:30 a.m.: Big 12 Tournament: TCU vs. Texas, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2.

Noon: American Athletic Tournament: East Carolina vs. Cincinnati, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPNU.

1 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Iowa, Second Round, Indianapolis, BTN; Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, Second Round, Tampa, Fla., SECN.

1:30 p.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Miami, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN2; Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, New York, FS1; Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Saint Louis, Second Round, Washington, USA.

2 p.m.: Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Boise St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, CBSSN; Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Kansas, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN; American Athletic Tournament: Tulsa vs. Wichita St., First Round, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPNU; Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N.

4:30 p.m.: Mountain West Tournament: UNLV vs. Wyoming, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, CBSSN; Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Colorado, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N.

5 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. South Carolina, Second Round, Tampa, Fla., SECN; Atlantic 10 Tournament: UMass vs. George Washington, Second Round, Washington, USA.

5:30 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Michigan St., Second Round, Indianapolis, BTN.

6 p.m.: Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Baylor, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN; Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN2; American Athletic Tournament: South Florida vs. UCF, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPNU; Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Villanova, Quarterfinal, New York, FS1.

7 p.m.: Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Second Round, Tampa, Fla., SECN.

7:30 p.m.: Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Richmond, Second Round, Washington, USA.

8 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Ohio St., Second Round, Indianapolis, BTN: Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Colorado St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, CBSSN; Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, PAC-12N.

8:30 p.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN; Big 12 Tournament: Iowa St. vs. Texas Tech, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2; Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, New York, FS1.

10:30 p.m.: Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. San Diego St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, CBSSN; Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Southern Cal, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

8 p.m.: American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPNU.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: Virginia at North Carolina, ACCN.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Duke, ACCN.

GOLF

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Players Championship, First Round, Players Stadium Course, Palm Valley, Fla., TGC.

Midnight (Friday): LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Siam Country Club - Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi, Thailand, TGC.

NATIONAL BNASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TNT.

9 p.m.: Golden State at Denver, TNT.

PARALYMPICS

9 a.m.: Men's Para Alpine Skiing (Giant Slalom) (Taped), USA.

10:05 p.m.: Sled Hockey (Semifinal), USA.

Midnight (Friday): Women's Para Alpine Skiing (12.5km Sitting), USA.

1 a.m. (Friday): Men's Para Biathlon (12.5km Sitting), USA.

2 a.m. (Friday): Women's Para Alpine Skiing (Giant Slalom) (Taped), USA.

3:30 a.m. (Friday): Para Biathlon (Men's & Women's 12.5km Vision Impaired) (Taped), USA.

5 a.m. (Friday): Paralympic Coverage (Taped), USA.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1:50 p.m.: CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Puerto Rico, Semifinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, FS2.

4:50 p.m.: CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Canada vs. Mexico, Semifinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, FS2.

TENNIS

Noon: BNP Paribas Open-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Iowa, Second Round, Indianapolis, WOKY (920 AM).

1:30 p.m.: Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, in New York, ESPN (94.5 FM).

5:30 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Michigan St., Second Round, Indianapolis, WOKY (920 AM).

6 p.m.: 6 p.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Notre Dame, ESPN (94.5 FM).

8 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBA vs. Ohio State, Second Round, Indianapolis, WOKY (920 AM).

8:30 p.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN (94.5 FM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

6:40 p.m.: WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal: St. Catherine's vs. Walworth Big Foot, : http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/boyshoopsd1regionalfinalparkeratcase3-5 or on the Mixlr app

