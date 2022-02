On The Air for March 1

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

CHL HOCKEY

Noon: Rogle Angelholm at Tappara Tampere, NHLN.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Arizona St., PAC-12N.

9 p.m.: Long Beach St. at UCLA, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Dayton at Richmond, CBSSN; Providence at Villanova, FS1; Tennessee at Georgia, SECN.

6 p.m.: Nebraska at Ohio St., BTN; Mississippi at Kentucky, ESPN; West Virginia at Oklahoma, ESPN2; Missouri at South Carolina, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Duke at Pittsburgh, ACCN.

7:30 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at VCU, CBSSN; Michigan St. at Michigan, FS1; Florida at Vanderbilt, SECN.

8 p.m.: Purdue at Wisconsin, ESPN; Louisville at Virginia Tech, ESPN2; Cincinnati at Houston, ESPNU; Nevada at Boise St., FS2.

10 p.m.: Arizona at Southern Cal, ESPN.

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)

1:30 p.m.: The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Second Round, Hilton Head Island, S.C., TGC.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.: Syracuse at Northwestern, BTN.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.: Michigan at North Carolina, ACCN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Boston, TNT.

9 p.m.: Dallas at LA Lakers, TNT.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:30 p.m.: DFB-Pokal: FC St. Pauli at FC Union Berlin, Quarterfinal, ESPNU.

2 p.m.: Coppa Italia Super Cup: AC Milan vs. Inter Milan, Semifinal Leg 1, CBSSN.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1:50 p.m.: CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua, Group C, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, FS2.

4:50 p.m.: CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Dominican Republic, Group C, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, FS2.

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

8 p.m.: Purdue at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

7 p.m.: WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal, Milwaukee Juneau at Prairie, http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/mkejuneauattheprairieschoolregionalboysh or on the Mixlr app

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0