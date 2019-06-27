TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AFL FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.: West Coast at Hawthorn, FS2.
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Joliet, Ill.. FS2.
8 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Overton's 225, Joliet, Ill., FS1.
4:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Austria, ESPN2.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
11 a.m.: FIVB World Championships: Day 1, pool play, Germany, NBCSN.
BOXING
9 p.m.: Top Rank Boxing Main Event: Commey-Beltran, Temecula, Calif., ESPN.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
6:30 p.m.: Montreal at Hamilton, ESPN2.
GOLF
5 a.m.: European Tour Golf: Andalucía Masters, second round, Spain, TGC.
9 a.m.: European Tour Golf: Andalucía Masters, second round, Spain, TGC.
11 a.m.: LPGA Tour Golf: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, first round, Rogers, Ark., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions Golf: U.S. Senior Open, second round, South Bend, Ind., FS1; PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, second round, Detroit, Mich., TGC.
5 p.m.: Web.com Tour Golf: Utah Championship, second round, Farmington, Utah, TGC.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
MEN'S LACROSSE
7 p.m.: Premier Lacrosse League: Archers vs. Atlas, NBCSN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, MLB Network.
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, FSWis.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
2 p.m.: FIFA World Cup: France vs. U.S., Quarterfinal II, France, FOX.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
9 p.m.: Indiana at Phoenix, CBSSN; Chicago at Seattle, NBA.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, WSCR (670 AM).
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGN 9720 AM).
