{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AFL FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.: West Coast at Hawthorn, FS2.

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Joliet, Ill.. FS2.

8 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Overton's 225, Joliet, Ill., FS1.

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Austria, ESPN2.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m.: FIVB World Championships: Day 1, pool play, Germany, NBCSN.

BOXING

9 p.m.: Top Rank Boxing Main Event: Commey-Beltran, Temecula, Calif., ESPN.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Montreal at Hamilton, ESPN2.

GOLF

5 a.m.: European Tour Golf: Andalucía Masters, second round, Spain, TGC.

9 a.m.: European Tour Golf: Andalucía Masters, second round, Spain, TGC.

11 a.m.: LPGA Tour Golf: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, first round, Rogers, Ark., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions Golf: U.S. Senior Open, second round, South Bend, Ind., FS1; PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, second round, Detroit, Mich., TGC.

5 p.m.: Web.com Tour Golf: Utah Championship, second round, Farmington, Utah, TGC.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MEN'S LACROSSE 

7 p.m.: Premier Lacrosse League: Archers vs. Atlas, NBCSN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, MLB Network.

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, FSWis.

WOMEN'S SOCCER 

2 p.m.: FIFA World Cup: France vs. U.S., Quarterfinal II, France, FOX.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

9 p.m.: Indiana at Phoenix, CBSSN; Chicago at Seattle, NBA.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, WSCR (670 AM).

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGN 9720 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments