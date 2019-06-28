{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, June 29

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix, qualifying, Austria

12 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Joliet, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Camping World 300, Joliet, Ill.

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Joliet, Ill.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

CBS — Week 2: From Charlotte, N.C.

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Charlo vs. Adams, Houston, Texas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — College Home Run Derby: From Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

8 a.m.

TGC — European Tour Golf: Andalucia Masters, third round, Spain

1 p.m.

TGC — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, Detroit, Mich.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, Detroit, Mich.

FS1 — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open, third round, South Bend, Ind.

TGC — LPGA Tour: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, second round, Rogers, Ark.

4 p.m.

FOX — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open, third round, South Bend, Ind.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship, third round, Farmington, Utah

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOYS)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Under Armour All America Game: All-Star Game, Baltimore, Md.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRLS)

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Under Armour All America Game: All-Star Game, Baltimore, Md.

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts, Minneapolis, Minn.

9 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Ngannou vs. Dos Santos, Minneapolis, Minn.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston, at London

4 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Detroit

8 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage

11 p.m.

MLB Network — St. Louis at San Diego OR Oakland at L.A. Angels (games joined in progress)

SOCCER

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Men's Gold Cup: Haiti vs. Canada, Quarterfinal I, Houston, Texas

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Men's Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, Quarterfinal II, Houston, Texas

SOCCER

9 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA Women's World Cup: Italy vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal III, France

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA Women's World Cup: Germany vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal IV, France

VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

NBC — FIVB Nation's League: U.S. vs. Serbia, Bulgaria (taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Connecticut at Washington

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at Las Vegas

