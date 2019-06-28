Saturday, June 29
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix, qualifying, Austria
12 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Joliet, Ill.
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Camping World 300, Joliet, Ill.
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Joliet, Ill.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
CBS — Week 2: From Charlotte, N.C.
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Charlo vs. Adams, Houston, Texas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — College Home Run Derby: From Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
8 a.m.
TGC — European Tour Golf: Andalucia Masters, third round, Spain
1 p.m.
TGC — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, Detroit, Mich.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, Detroit, Mich.
FS1 — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open, third round, South Bend, Ind.
TGC — LPGA Tour: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, second round, Rogers, Ark.
4 p.m.
FOX — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open, third round, South Bend, Ind.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship, third round, Farmington, Utah
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOYS)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Under Armour All America Game: All-Star Game, Baltimore, Md.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRLS)
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Under Armour All America Game: All-Star Game, Baltimore, Md.
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts, Minneapolis, Minn.
9 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Ngannou vs. Dos Santos, Minneapolis, Minn.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston, at London
4 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at Detroit
8 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage
11 p.m.
MLB Network — St. Louis at San Diego OR Oakland at L.A. Angels (games joined in progress)
SOCCER
4 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United
7 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Men's Gold Cup: Haiti vs. Canada, Quarterfinal I, Houston, Texas
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Men's Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, Quarterfinal II, Houston, Texas
SOCCER
9 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA Women's World Cup: Italy vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal III, France
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA Women's World Cup: Germany vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal IV, France
VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
NBC — FIVB Nation's League: U.S. vs. Serbia, Bulgaria (taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Connecticut at Washington
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana at Las Vegas
