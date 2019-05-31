{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pocono Green 250 qualifying, at Long Pond, Pa., FS1.

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Pocono 400 qualifying, at Long Pond, Pa., FS1.

11:30 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, at Detroit, NBCSN.

Noon: NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pocono Green 250, at Long Pond, Pa., FS1.

1 p.m.: Lucas Oil Series, Duel in the Desert, at Chandler, Ariz., CBS.

2:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Race 1, at Detroit, NBC.

BOWLING

11 a.m.: PBA playoffs, Final Four, semifinals, at Portland, Maine, FOX.

BOXING

5 p.m.: PBC Fight Night, Prelims, at San Jacinto, Calif., FS2.

7 p.m.: PBC Fight Night, Devon Alexander (27-5-1) vs. Ivan Redkach (22-4-1) in a middleweight bout, at San Jacinto, Calif., FS1.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon: NCAA Tournament, regionals, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament, regionals, ESPNU.

3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, regionals, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament, regionals, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, regionals, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament, regionals, ESPNU.

9 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, regionals, ESPNU.

COLLEGE RUGBY

Noon: Collegiate Rugby Championship, Day 1, Part 2, at Philadelphia, ESPNews.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.: College World Series, Washington vs. Minnesota, Game 7, at Oklahoma City, ESPN.

1:30 p.m.: College World Series, Florida vs. Alabama, Game 8, at Oklahoma City, ESPN.

6 p.m.: College World Series, Game 9, at Oklahoma City, ESPN.

8:30 p.m.: College World Series, Game 10, at Oklahoma City, ESPN.

DRAG RACING

6 p.m.: NHRA, Saturday Nitro Chicago, at Elwood, Ill., FS1.

8:30 p.m.: NHRA, Route 66 Nationals, qualifying, at Elwood, Ill., FS1.

EXTREME SPORTS

10:30 p.m.: X Games, Day 2, BMX Street Final, at Shanghai, ESPNews.

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): X Games, Day 2, Day 2, Men’s Skateboard Street, at Shanghai, ESPN2.

3:30 a.m. (Sunday): X Games, Day 2, Day 2, Skateboard Big Air, at Shanghai, ESPN2.

GOLF

6 a.m.: European Tour, Belgian Knockout, day 3, at Antwerp, Belgium, TGC.

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, third round, at Dublin, Ohio, TGC.

1 p.m.: LPGA Tour, U.S. Women’s Open, third round, at Charleston, S.C., FOX.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, third round, Dublin, Ohio, CBS; Champions Tour, Principal Charity Classic, second round, Des Moines, Iowa, TGC.

HORSE RACING

9 a.m.: 240th Epsom Derby, at Surrey, England, NBCSN.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 a.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims, undercard bouts, at Stockholm, Sweden, ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Minnesota at Tampa Bay, MLB Network.

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FS1 and FSWis.

6:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, FOX.

9 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, MLB Network.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: Class A, Peoria at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Channel 24 (WCGV).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff, Boston at St. Louis, Stanley Cup Final, Game 3, NBCSN.

RUGBY

7 p.m.: MLR, Houston SaberCats vs. Utah Warriors, CBSSN.

SOCCER

2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League final, Liverpool vs. Tottenham, TNT.

9:30 p.m.: MLS, Los Angeles FC at Portland, ESPN2.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: French Open, men’s and women’s third round, at Paris, NBC.

4 a.m. (Sunday): French Open, men’s and women’s fourth round, at Paris, Tennis Channel.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).

6:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, WSCR (670 AM).

