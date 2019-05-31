TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pocono Green 250 qualifying, at Long Pond, Pa., FS1.
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Pocono 400 qualifying, at Long Pond, Pa., FS1.
11:30 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, at Detroit, NBCSN.
Noon: NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pocono Green 250, at Long Pond, Pa., FS1.
1 p.m.: Lucas Oil Series, Duel in the Desert, at Chandler, Ariz., CBS.
2:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Race 1, at Detroit, NBC.
BOWLING
11 a.m.: PBA playoffs, Final Four, semifinals, at Portland, Maine, FOX.
BOXING
5 p.m.: PBC Fight Night, Prelims, at San Jacinto, Calif., FS2.
7 p.m.: PBC Fight Night, Devon Alexander (27-5-1) vs. Ivan Redkach (22-4-1) in a middleweight bout, at San Jacinto, Calif., FS1.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon: NCAA Tournament, regionals, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament, regionals, ESPNU.
3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, regionals, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament, regionals, ESPNU.
6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, regionals, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament, regionals, ESPNU.
9 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, regionals, ESPNU.
COLLEGE RUGBY
Noon: Collegiate Rugby Championship, Day 1, Part 2, at Philadelphia, ESPNews.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.: College World Series, Washington vs. Minnesota, Game 7, at Oklahoma City, ESPN.
1:30 p.m.: College World Series, Florida vs. Alabama, Game 8, at Oklahoma City, ESPN.
6 p.m.: College World Series, Game 9, at Oklahoma City, ESPN.
8:30 p.m.: College World Series, Game 10, at Oklahoma City, ESPN.
DRAG RACING
6 p.m.: NHRA, Saturday Nitro Chicago, at Elwood, Ill., FS1.
8:30 p.m.: NHRA, Route 66 Nationals, qualifying, at Elwood, Ill., FS1.
EXTREME SPORTS
10:30 p.m.: X Games, Day 2, BMX Street Final, at Shanghai, ESPNews.
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): X Games, Day 2, Day 2, Men’s Skateboard Street, at Shanghai, ESPN2.
3:30 a.m. (Sunday): X Games, Day 2, Day 2, Skateboard Big Air, at Shanghai, ESPN2.
GOLF
6 a.m.: European Tour, Belgian Knockout, day 3, at Antwerp, Belgium, TGC.
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, third round, at Dublin, Ohio, TGC.
1 p.m.: LPGA Tour, U.S. Women’s Open, third round, at Charleston, S.C., FOX.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, third round, Dublin, Ohio, CBS; Champions Tour, Principal Charity Classic, second round, Des Moines, Iowa, TGC.
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.: 240th Epsom Derby, at Surrey, England, NBCSN.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 a.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims, undercard bouts, at Stockholm, Sweden, ESPN2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Minnesota at Tampa Bay, MLB Network.
3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FS1 and FSWis.
6:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, FOX.
9 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, MLB Network.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: Class A, Peoria at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Channel 24 (WCGV).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff, Boston at St. Louis, Stanley Cup Final, Game 3, NBCSN.
RUGBY
7 p.m.: MLR, Houston SaberCats vs. Utah Warriors, CBSSN.
SOCCER
2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League final, Liverpool vs. Tottenham, TNT.
9:30 p.m.: MLS, Los Angeles FC at Portland, ESPN2.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: French Open, men’s and women’s third round, at Paris, NBC.
4 a.m. (Sunday): French Open, men’s and women’s fourth round, at Paris, Tennis Channel.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).
6:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, WSCR (670 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.