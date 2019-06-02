{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: IndyCar Racing: The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Race 2, Detroit, Mich., NBCSN.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon: NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Regionals, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Regionals, ESPNU.

3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Regionals, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Regionals, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Regionals, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Regionals, ESPNU.

9 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Regionals, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Regionals, ESPNU.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m.: Women's College World Series: Teams TBD, Finals Game 1, Oklahoma City, Okla., ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 p.m.: Houston at Seattle, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Boston at St. Louis, Stanley Cup Final, Game 4, NBC.

MEN'S SOCCER

10:30 a.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup: Teams TBD, Round of 16, FS2.

1:20 p.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup: Senegal vs. TBD, Round of 16, FS2.

