TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: IndyCar Racing: The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Race 2, Detroit, Mich., NBCSN.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon: NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Regionals, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Regionals, ESPNU.
3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Regionals, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Regionals, ESPNU.
6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Regionals, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Regionals, ESPNU.
9 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Regionals, ESPN2; NCAA Tournament: Teams TBD, Regionals, ESPNU.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6:30 p.m.: Women's College World Series: Teams TBD, Finals Game 1, Oklahoma City, Okla., ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 p.m.: Houston at Seattle, ESPN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Boston at St. Louis, Stanley Cup Final, Game 4, NBC.
MEN'S SOCCER
10:30 a.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup: Teams TBD, Round of 16, FS2.
1:20 p.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup: Senegal vs. TBD, Round of 16, FS2.
