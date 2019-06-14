TELEVISION
Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, M&M's 200 qualifying, at Newton, Iowa, FS2.
7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, M&M's 200, at Newton, Iowa, FS1.
BOXING
6 p.m.: Top Rank Boxing, undercard bouts, at Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Ottawa at Calgary, ESPNews.
9 p.m.: Winnipeg at British Columbia, ESPN2.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: College World Series, Game 1, Michigan vs. Texas Tech, at Omaha, Neb., ESPN.
6 p.m.: College World Series, Game 2, Florida State vs. Arkansas, at Omaha, Neb., ESPN.
CYCLING
1 a.m. (Sunday): Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 7, Saint-Genix-les-Villages to Les Sep Laux-Pipay, France (tape delay), NBCSN.
DRAG RACING
9:30 p.m.: NHRA, Saturday Nitro, at Bristol, Tenn., FS1.
GOLF
11 a.m.: USGA, U.S. Open, third round, at Pebble Beach, Calif., FOX.
Noon: LPGA Tour, Meijer LPGA Classic, third round, at Grand Rapids, Mich., TGC.
4 p.m.: USGA, U.S. Open, third round, at Pebble Beach, Calif., FOX.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
11 a.m.: WIAA State Tournament, Division 3 championship, Waukesha Catholic Memorial vs. Madison Edgewood/Sacred Heart, at Milwaukee, FSWis.
1:30 p.m.: WIAA State Tournament, Division 2 championship, Whitefish Bay vs. Oregon, at Milwaukee, FSWis-Plus.
4:30 p.m.: WIAA State Tournament, Division 1 championship, Muskego vs. Divine Savior Holy Angels, at Milwaukee, FSWis-Plus.
7 p.m.: WIAA State Tournament, Division 4 championship, The Prairie School vs. Oostburg or Neenah St. Mary Catholic, at Milwaukee, FSWis.
HORSE RACING
7:30 p.m.: Breeders' Cup, Challenge Series, Churchill Downs, at Louisville, Ky., NBCSN.
MEN'S LACROSSE
4 p.m.: Premier League, Whipsnakes vs. Archers, NBCSN.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
1 a.m. (Sunday): ONE Championship, Legendary Quest, at Shanghai, TNT.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, MLB Network.
3 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco, FSWis; Arizona at Washington, FS1.
6 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, WGN (Channel 9); Cleveland at Detroit (joined in progress), MLB Network.
8 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, WLS (Channel 7) and MLB Network.
MOTORCYCLE RACING
2 p.m.: Lucas Oil Motocross, High Point National, at Mt. Morris, Pa., NBC.
3 p.m.: Lucas Oil Motocross, High Point National, at Mt. Norris, Pa., NBCSN.
SOCCER
8 a.m.: FIFA Women's World Cup, Group E, Netherlands vs. Cameroon, at Valenciennes, France, FS1.
10:50 a.m.: FIFA Men's U-20 World Cup, final, Ukraine vs. South Korea, at Lodz, Poland, FS1.
1:50 p.m.: FIFA Women's World Cup, Group E, Canada vs. New Zealand, at Grenoble, France, FS2.
6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Men's Gold Cup, Group A, Canada vs. Martinique, at Pasadena, Calif., FS2.
9 p.m.: CONCACAF Men's Gold Cup, Group A, Mexico vs. Cuba, at Pasadena, Calif., FS2.
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.: IAAF Diamond League, Bislett Games, at Oslo, Norway, NBC.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Dallas, NBA TV.
9 p.m.: New York at Los Angeles, NBA TV.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco, WTMJ (620 AM).
6 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
8 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, WSCR (670 AM) and ESPN (94.5 FM, 540 AM).
MINOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: MSFL, Southern Lakes Blue Devils at Racine Raiders, Horlick Field, WLIP (1050 AM).
