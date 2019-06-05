TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m.: NCAA Men's and Women's Outdoor Championships, semifinals, Day 2, at Austin, Texas, ESPNU.
8 p.m.: NCAA Men's and Women's Outdoor Championships, semifinals, Day 2, at Austin, Texas, ESPN2.
GOLF
11 a.m.: Web.com Tour, BMW Charity Pro-Am, first round, at Greer, S.C., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, first round, at Hamilton, Ontario, TGC.
9 p.m.: Champions Tour, Japan Championship, first round, at Chiba, Japan, TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, MLB Network.
1 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee, FSWis.
2 p.m.: Colorado at Chicago Cubs (joined in progress), MLB Network.
4 p.m.: Houston at Seattle (joined in progress), MLB Network.
6 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, ESPN.
9 p.m.: Washington at San Diego, MLB Network.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.: Professional Fighters League, MMA light heavyweights and heavyweights, at Uniondale, N.Y., ESPN2.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Playoffs, Stanley Cup final, St. Louis at Boston, Game 5, NBC.
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League, Netherlands vs. England, semifinal, at Guimarães, Portugal, ESPN2.
TENNIS
8 a.m.: French Open, women's singles semifinals, at Paris, Tennis Channel.
10 a.m.: French Open, women's singles semifinal, at Paris, NBCSN.
11 a.m.: French Open, women's singles semifinal, at Paris, NBC.
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.: IAAF Diamond League, The Diamond League Golden Gala-Pietro Mennea meet, at Rome, NBCSN.
VOLLEYBALL
7:30 p.m.: FIVB Volleyball Nations League, pool play, U.S. vs. Brazil, at Lincoln, Neb., NBCSN.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Las Vegas at Atlanta, CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Colorado at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Playoffs, Stanley Cup final, St. Louis at Boston, Game 5, WRNW (97.3 FM).
