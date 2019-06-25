TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: College World Series: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, Finals, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (if necessary), ESPN.
GOLF
5 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour Golf: Andalucía Masters, first round, Spain, TGC.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races. FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Chicago White Sox at Boston, MLB Network.
7 p.m.: Seattle at Milwaukee, FSWis; Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.
MEN'S SOCCER
5:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana, Group D, Kansas City, Kan., FS1.
7:30 p.m.: USL: El Paso Locomotive at San Antonio FC, ESPNEWS.
8 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama vs. U.S., Group D, Kansas City, Kan., FS1.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
11 p.m.: Washington at Chicago, NBA.
7 p.m.: Connecticut at Dallas, NBA.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Chicago White Sox at Boston, WGN (720 AM).
7 p.m.: Seattle at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
