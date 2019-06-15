{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Newton, Iowa, FS2.

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The CircuitCity.com 250, Newton, Iowa, FS1.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: College World Series: Louisville vs. Vanderbilt, Game 3, Omaha, Neb., ESPN.

6:30 p.m.: College World Series: Auburn vs. Mississippi State, Game 4, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2.

CYCLING

1 a.m.: Criterium du Dauphine: Stage 8, Cluses to Champéry, France (taped), NBCSN.

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: U.S. Open, final round, Pebble Beach, Calif., FOX; LPGA Tour Golf: Meijer LPGA Classic, final round, Grand Rapids, Mich., TGC.

5 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: U.S. Open, final round, Pebble Beach, Calif., FOX.

MEN'S LACROSSE 

1:30 p.m.: Premier League: Chrome vs. Atlas, NBC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Philadelphia at Atlanta OR St. Louis at NY Mets, MLB.

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco, FSWis.

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers, ESPN.

RUGBY

3 p.m.: Major League Rugby: Seattle at San Diego, Championship, CBS.

MEN'S SOCCER  

1:50 p.m.: UEFA U-21: Italy vs. Spain, Group A, Italy, ESPNU.

5 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Haiti vs. Bermuda, Group B, Costa Rica, FS2.

7:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Nicaragua, Group B, Costa Rica, FS1.

WOMEN'S SOCCER 

8 a.m.: FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. Thailand, Group F, France, FS1.

11 a.m.: FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Chile, Group F, France, FOX.

TRACK AND FIELD

3:30 p.m.: Boston Games: Adidas Boost Boston Games, Boston, Mass., NBC.

WNBA BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m.: Seattle at Connecticut, ABC.

6 p.m.: Las Vegas at Minnesota, NBA.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, WGN (720 AM).

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco, WTMJ (620 AM).

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, WSCR (670 AM).

