{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: Formula One: The French Grand Prix, qualifying, France, ESPN2.

1 p.m.: NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro Norwalk, Norwalk, Ohio, FS1.

2 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Sonoma, Calif., FS1; Motocross: Lucas Oil Motocross, Jacksonville, Fla., NBCSN.

4 p.m.: IndyCar Racing: Road America, qualifying, Elkhart, Wis., NBCSN.

7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Madison, Ill., FS2,

9 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The CarShield 200, Madison, Ill., FS1.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Week 1: From Detroit, Mich., CBS.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. Louisville, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (if necessary), ESPN.

GOLF

7 a.m.: European Tour: BMW International Open, third round, Germany, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, third round, Cromwell, Conn., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: Travelers Championship, third round, Cromwell, Conn., CBS; PGA Tour Champions Golf: American Family Insurance Championship, second round, Madison, Wis., TGC; LPGA Tour Golf: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, third round, Chaska, Minn., NBC.

11 p.m.: Asian Tour Golf: Kolon Korea Open, final round, South Korea, TGC.

5:30 a.m. (Sunday): European Tour Golf: BMW International Open, final round, Germany, TGC.

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.: International Horse Racing: Royal Ascot Final Day, England, NBC.

12:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Noon: Premier League: Redwoods vs. Chrome, NBCSN.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard bouts, Greenville, S.C., ESPN2.

8 p.m.: Bellator 223: Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr., London, PARAMOUNT.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: NY Mets at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.

3 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSWis; Detroit at Cleveland, FS1.

6 p.m.: Regional Coverage, FOX.

9 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Texas (joined in progress), MLB Network.

MEN’S SOCCER

4:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guyana vs. Panama, Group D, Cleveland, Ohio, FS2.

7 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group D, Cleveland, Ohio, FS1.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

10:30 a.m.: FIFA World Cup: Germany vs. Nigeria, Round of 16, France, FS1.

2 p.m.: FIFA World Cup: Norway vs. Australia, Round of 16, France, FOX.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: New York at Minnesota, NBA.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:20 p.m.: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

3 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

8 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Texas, WGN (720 AM).

MINOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Racine Raiders at Milwaukee County Chargers, WLIP (1050 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments