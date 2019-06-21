TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: Formula One: The French Grand Prix, qualifying, France, ESPN2.
1 p.m.: NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro Norwalk, Norwalk, Ohio, FS1.
2 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Sonoma, Calif., FS1; Motocross: Lucas Oil Motocross, Jacksonville, Fla., NBCSN.
4 p.m.: IndyCar Racing: Road America, qualifying, Elkhart, Wis., NBCSN.
7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Madison, Ill., FS2,
9 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The CarShield 200, Madison, Ill., FS1.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Week 1: From Detroit, Mich., CBS.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. Louisville, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (if necessary), ESPN.
GOLF
7 a.m.: European Tour: BMW International Open, third round, Germany, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, third round, Cromwell, Conn., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: Travelers Championship, third round, Cromwell, Conn., CBS; PGA Tour Champions Golf: American Family Insurance Championship, second round, Madison, Wis., TGC; LPGA Tour Golf: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, third round, Chaska, Minn., NBC.
11 p.m.: Asian Tour Golf: Kolon Korea Open, final round, South Korea, TGC.
5:30 a.m. (Sunday): European Tour Golf: BMW International Open, final round, Germany, TGC.
HORSE RACING
8 a.m.: International Horse Racing: Royal Ascot Final Day, England, NBC.
12:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Noon: Premier League: Redwoods vs. Chrome, NBCSN.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard bouts, Greenville, S.C., ESPN2.
8 p.m.: Bellator 223: Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr., London, PARAMOUNT.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: NY Mets at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.
3 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSWis; Detroit at Cleveland, FS1.
6 p.m.: Regional Coverage, FOX.
9 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Texas (joined in progress), MLB Network.
MEN’S SOCCER
4:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guyana vs. Panama, Group D, Cleveland, Ohio, FS2.
7 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group D, Cleveland, Ohio, FS1.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
10:30 a.m.: FIFA World Cup: Germany vs. Nigeria, Round of 16, France, FS1.
2 p.m.: FIFA World Cup: Norway vs. Australia, Round of 16, France, FOX.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: New York at Minnesota, NBA.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:20 p.m.: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
3 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
8 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Texas, WGN (720 AM).
MINOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: Racine Raiders at Milwaukee County Chargers, WLIP (1050 AM).
