TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7:30 p.m.: College World Series, Finals, Game 2, Oklahoma vs. UCLA, at Oklahoma City, ESPN; 7Innings Podcast Live, College World Series, Finals, Game 2, Oklahoma vs. UCLA, at Oklahoma City, ESPNU.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Washington, WGN (Channel 9); Minnesota at Cleveland, MLB Network.
6:30 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee, FSWis.
SOCCER
10:30 a.m.: FIFA, Men’s U-20 World Cup, Round of 16, U.S. vs. France, at Bydgoszcz, Poland, FS2.
1:20 p.m.: FIFA, Men’s U-20 World Cup, Round of 16, Argentina vs. Mali, at Bielsko Biala, Poland, FS2.
5:30 p.m.: FIFA, Men’s U-20 World Cup, Round of 16, Japan vs. South Korea, at Lublin, Poland (tape delay), FS2.
TENNIS
7 a.m.: French Open, men’s and women’s quarterfinals, at Paris, Tennis Channel.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
7:30 p.m.: FIVB Volleyball Nations League, pool play, U.S. vs. South Korea, at Lincoln, Neb., NBCSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Washington, WGN (720 AM).
6:30 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
7 p.m.: Colorado at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
INTERNET
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
8 a.m.: WIAA State Championships, at University Ridge G.C., Verona, free live stream of holes 9 and 18, www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/wiaa-wi
