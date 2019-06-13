{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

8 p.m.: Montreal at Edmonton, ESPN2.

CYCLING

1 a.m. (Saturday): Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 6, Saint-Vulbas Plaine de l'Ain to Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne, France (tape delay), NBCSN.

DRAG RACING

6:30 p.m.: NHRA, Friday Nitro, at Bristol, Tenn., FS1.

GOLF

11:30 a.m.: USGA, U.S. Open, second round, at Pebble Beach, Calif., FS1; LPGA Tour, Meijer LPGA Classic, second round, at Grand Rapids, Mich., TGC.

6:30 p.m.: USGA, U.S. Open, second round, at Pebble Beach, Calif., FOX.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, MLB Network.

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco, FSWis; Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, WGN (Channel 9).

SOCCER

8 a.m.: FIA Women's World Cup, Group D, Japan vs. Scotland, at Rennes, France, FS1.

11 a.m.: FIFA Women's World Cup, Group C, Jamaica vs. Italy, at Reims, France, FOX.

1:20 p.m.: FIFA Men’s U-20 World Cup, third place match, Italy vs. Ecuador, at Gdynia, Poland, FS2.

2 p.m.: FIFA Women's World Cup, Group D, England vs. Argentina, Le Havre, France, FOX.

SWIMMING

7 p.m.: TYR Pro Swim Series, Day 2 races, at Fresno, Calif., NBCSN.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Seattle at Washington, CBSSN.

9 p.m.: Los Angeles at Phoenix, CBSSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, WSCR (670 AM).

