TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.: Formula One: The French Grand Prix, France, ESPN.
11:30 a.m.: IndyCar Racing: Road America Grand Prix, Elkhart, Wis., NBC.
2 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif., FS1.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m.: AVP: Seattle Open, Day 4, Lake Sammamish State Park, Wash. (taped), NBCSN.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Noon: Week 1: From Detroit, Mich., CBS.
BOXING
6 p.m.: PBC Fight Night: Prelims, Las Vegas, Nev., FOX.
7 p.m.: PBC Fight Night: Charlo-Cota, Las Vegas, Nev., FOX.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: European Tour Golf: BMW International Open, final round, Germany, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour Golf: Travelers Championship, final round, Cromwell, Conn., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: Travelers Championship, final round, Cromwell, Conn., CBS; PGA Tour Champions Golf: American Family Insurance Championship, final round, Madison, Wis.. TGC; LPGA Tour Golf: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, final round, Chaska, Minn., NBC.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
MEN'S LACROSSE
2:30 p.m.: Premier League: Chaos vs. Archers, NBCSN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSWis; Houston at NY Yankees OR Minnesota at Kansas City, MLB.
6 p.m.: LA Angeles or St. Louis, ESPN.
MEN'S SOCCER
1:50 p.m.: UEFA U-21: Austria vs. Germany, Group B, Italy, ESPNU.
5 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada vs. Cuba, Group A, Charlotte, N.C., FS2.
7:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Martinique vs. Mexico, Group A, Charlotte, N.C., FS1.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
10:30 a.m.: FIFA World Cup: England vs. Cameroon, Round of 16, France, FS1.
2 p.m.: FIFA World Cup: France vs. Brazil, Round of 16, France, FOX.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
4:30 p.m.: FIVB Nations League: U.S. vs. China, China, NBCSN.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Noon: Washington at Atlanta, ESPN.
5 p.m.: Connecticut at Chicago, NBA.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM)/
1:20 p.m. New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
2 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Toronto, WGN (720 AM).
