TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: College World Series: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas, Game 5, Omaha, Neb., ESPN.

6 p.m.: College World Series: Michigan vs. Florida State, Game 6, Omaha, Neb., ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, MLB Network.

9 p.m.: San Francisco at LA Dodgers, ESPN; Milwaukee at San Diego, FSWis.

MEN'S SOCCER

6 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Curacao vs. El Salvador, Group C, Jamaica, FS1.

8:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Honduras, Group C, Jamaica, FS1.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

11 a.m.: FIFA World Cup: South Africa vs. Germany, Group B, France, FOX; FIFA World Cup: China vs. Spain, Group B, France, FS1.

2 p.m.: FIFA World Cup: Nigeria vs. France, Group A, France, FOX; FIFA World Cup: South Korea vs. Norway, Group A, France, FS1.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Diego, WTMJ (620 AM).

