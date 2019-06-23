{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: College World Series: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, Finals, Game 1, Omaha, Neb., ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Boston, MLB Network.

9 p.m.: Colorado at San Francisco, ESPN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8 p.m.: 2019 NBA Awards: From Santa Monica, Calif., TNT.

MEN'S SOCCER 

5:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Bermuda vs. Nicaragua, Group B, Harrison, N.J., FS1.

8 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Haiti vs. Costa Rica, Group B, Harrison, N.J., FS1.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

11 a.m.: FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Spain, Round of 16, France, FS1.

2 p.m.: FIFA World Cup: Canada vs. Sweden, Round of 16, France, FS1.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Boston, WGN (720 AM).

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

