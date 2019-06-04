TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7:30 p.m.: Women's College World Series: UCLA vs. Oklahoma, Finals Game 3, Oklahoma City, Okla. (if necessary), ESPN; 7Innings Podcast Live: Women's College World Series: UCLA vs. Oklahoma, Finals Game 3, Oklahoma City, Okla. (if necessary), ESPNU.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
6:30 p.m.: NCAA Men's and Women's Outdoor Championships: Semifinals, Day 1, Austin, Texas, ESPN2.
GOLF
5 p.m.: World Long Drive Tour Golf: Atlantic City Boardwalk Bash, Northfield, N.J., TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Chicago White Sox at Washington, MLB Network.
3 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Diego (joined in progress), MLB Network.
6:30 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee, FSWis.
7 p.m.: Colorado at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.
10 p.m.: Houston at Seattle, MLB Network.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
8 p.m.: NBA Playoff: Toronto at Golden State, NBA Finals, Game 3, ABC.
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Switzerland, semifinal, Portugal, ESPN2.
6 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Washington D.C., FS1.
8 p.m.: USL: Oklahoma City Energy at New Mexico United, ESPNEWS.
TENNIS
7 a.m.: The French Open: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, Paris, TENNIS.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Chicago at Washington, CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Chicago White Sox at Washington, WGN (720 AM).
6:30 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
7 p.m.: Colorado at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
