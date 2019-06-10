TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: NY Mets at NY Yankees, ESPN.
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Houston, FSWis.
9 p.m.: LA Dodgers at LA Angels, MLB Network.
MEN'S SOCCER
10:20 a.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine vs. Italy, semifinal, Poland, FS2.
1:20 p.m.: FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ecuador vs. Korea Republic, semifinal, Poland, FS2.
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Euro 2020: Italy vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, qualifying, Group J, ESPN2.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
8 a.m.: FIFA World Cup: New Zealand vs. Netherlands, Group E, France, FS1.
11 a.m.: FIFA World Cup: Chile vs. Sweden, Group F, France, FS1.
2 p.m.: FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Thailand, Group F, France, FOX.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Washington at Connecticut, CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Houston, WTMJ (620 AM); Washington at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
7:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Colorado, WSCR (670 AM).
