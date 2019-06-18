{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: College World Series, Texas Tech vs. Florida State, Game 9, at Omaha, Neb., ESPN.

GOLF

11 p.m.: Asian Tour, Kolon Korea Open, first round, at Choongnam, South Korea, TGC.

4:30 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour, BMW International Open, first round, at Munich, Germany, TGC.

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m.: International Horse Racing, Royal Ascot, Day 2, at Ascot, England, NBCSN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, MLB Network.

2:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Diego, FSWis.

3 p.m.: Baltimore at Oakland, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, MLB Network.

7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, WLS-TV (Channel 7).

9 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: NHL Awards Show, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBCSN.

SOCCER

11:20 a.m.: UEFA Men’s U-21, Group A, Spain vs. Belgium, at Reggio Emillia, Italy, ESPNU.

2 p.m.: FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group D, Japan vs. England, at Nice, France, FS1; FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group D, Scotland vs. Argentina, at Paris, FS2.

7 p.m.: CONCACAF Men’s Gold Cup, Group A, Cuba vs. Martinique, at Denver, FS1.

9:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Men’s Gold Cup, Group A, Mexico vs. Canada, at Denver, FS1.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Diego, WTMJ (620 AM).

7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM) and WGN (720 AM).

