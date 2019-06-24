{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: College World Series, Finals, Vanderbilt vs. Michigan, Game 2, at Omaha, Neb., ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, MLB Network.

7 p.m.: Seattle at Milwaukee, FSWis.

8:45 p.m.: Colorado at San Francisco, ESPN.

SOCCER

7 p.m.: CONCACAF Men’s Gold Cup, Group C, Jamaica vs. Curacao, at Los Angeles, Calif., FS1.

9:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Men’s Gold Cup, Group C, Honduras vs. El Salvador, at Los Angeles, Calif., FS1.

SOCCER

11 a.m.: FIFA Women's World Cup, Round of 16, Italy vs. China, at Montpellier, France, FS1.

2 p.m.: FIFA Women's World Cup, Round of 16, Netherlands vs. Japan, at Rennes, France, FS1.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Indiana, CBSSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Boston, WGN (720 AM).

7 p.m.: Seattle at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Atlanta at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).

