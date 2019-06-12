TELEVISION
GOLF
11:30 a.m.: USGA, U.S. Open, first round, at Pebble Beach, Calif., FS1; LPGA Tour, Meijer LPGA Classic, first round, at Grand Rapids, Mich., TGC.
6:30 p.m.: USGA, U.S. Open, first round, at Pebble Beach, Calif., FOX and FS1.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
10:30 a.m.: WIAA State Tournament, Division 4 championship game, Webster vs. Mineral Point, at Grand Chute, FSWis.
1:30 p.m.: WIAA State Tournament, Division 3 championship game, Stratford vs. Markesan or Ozaukee, at Grand Chute, FSWis.
4:30 p.m.: WIAA State Tournament, Division 2 championship game, Antigo-West De Pere winner vs. Union Grove-McFarland winner, at Grand Chute, FSWis.
7:30 p.m.: WIAA State Tournament, Division 1 championship game, Sun Prairie vs. Eau Claire North, at Grand Chute, FSWis.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Atlanta, MLB Network.
7 p.m.: Detroit at Kansas City, ESPN.
10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress), MLB Network.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
8 p.m.: NBA Finals, Toronto at Golden State, Game 6, ABC.
SWIMMING
7 p.m.: TYR Pro Swim Series, Day 1 races, at Fresno, Calif., NBCSN.
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.: IAAF Diamond League, Bislett Games, at Oslo, Norway, NBCSN.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Indiana at Dallas, CBSSN.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
11 a.m.: FIFA World Cup, Group C, Australia vs. Brazil, at Montpellier, France, FOX.
2 p.m.: FIFA World Cup, Group B, South Africa vs. China, at Paris, FOX.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
9 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
8 p.m.: NBA Finals, Toronto at Golden State, Game 6, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
