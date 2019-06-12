{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

GOLF

11:30 a.m.: USGA, U.S. Open, first round, at Pebble Beach, Calif., FS1; LPGA Tour, Meijer LPGA Classic, first round, at Grand Rapids, Mich., TGC.

6:30 p.m.: USGA, U.S. Open, first round, at Pebble Beach, Calif., FOX and FS1.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

10:30 a.m.: WIAA State Tournament, Division 4 championship game, Webster vs. Mineral Point, at Grand Chute, FSWis.

1:30 p.m.: WIAA State Tournament, Division 3 championship game, Stratford vs. Markesan or Ozaukee, at Grand Chute, FSWis.

4:30 p.m.: WIAA State Tournament, Division 2 championship game, Antigo-West De Pere winner vs. Union Grove-McFarland winner, at Grand Chute, FSWis.

7:30 p.m.: WIAA State Tournament, Division 1 championship game, Sun Prairie vs. Eau Claire North, at Grand Chute, FSWis.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Atlanta, MLB Network.

7 p.m.: Detroit at Kansas City, ESPN.

10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress), MLB Network.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8 p.m.: NBA Finals, Toronto at Golden State, Game 6, ABC.

SWIMMING

7 p.m.: TYR Pro Swim Series, Day 1 races, at Fresno, Calif., NBCSN.

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.: IAAF Diamond League, Bislett Games, at Oslo, Norway, NBCSN.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Indiana at Dallas, CBSSN.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

11 a.m.: FIFA World Cup, Group C, Australia vs. Brazil, at Montpellier, France, FOX.

2 p.m.: FIFA World Cup, Group B, South Africa vs. China, at Paris, FOX.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

9 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8 p.m.: NBA Finals, Toronto at Golden State, Game 6, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments