Thursday, June 27
CFL FOOTBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Edmonton at Winnipeg
GOLF
6 a.m.
TGC — European Tour Golf: Andalucia Masters, first round, Spain
10 a.m.
TGC — European Tour Golf: Andalucia Masters, first round, Spain
3 p.m.
FS1 — PGA Tour Champions Golf: U.S. Open Senior Open, first round, South Bend, Ind.
TGC — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, first round, Detroit, Mich.
6 p.m.
TGC — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Utah Championship, first round, Farmington, Utah
6 a.m. (Friday)
TGC — European Tour Golf: Andalucia Masters, second round, Spain
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — National Championship Series: Teams TBD, Sugar Land, Texas
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLB Network — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Tampa Bay at Minnesota
4 p.m.
MLB Network — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs OR Pittsburgh at Houston (games joined in progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — All-Star Election Night
8:30 p.m.
MLB Network — LA Dodgers at Colorado OR Washington at Miami/Arizona at San Francisco
SOCCER
11:45 a.m.
ESPNU — UEFA Men's U-21: Germany vs. Romania, Semifinal I, Italy
2:45 p.m.
ESPNU — UEFA Men's U-21: Spain vs. France, Semifinal II, Italy
3 p.m.
FOX — FIFA Women's World Cup: Norway vs. England, Quarterfinal I, France
WOMEN'S
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Las Vegas at Los Angeles
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.