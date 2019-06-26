{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, June 27

CFL FOOTBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Edmonton at Winnipeg

GOLF

6 a.m.

TGC — European Tour Golf: Andalucia Masters, first round, Spain

10 a.m.

TGC — European Tour Golf: Andalucia Masters, first round, Spain

3 p.m.

FS1 — PGA Tour Champions Golf: U.S. Open Senior Open, first round, South Bend, Ind.

TGC — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, first round, Detroit, Mich.

6 p.m.

TGC — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Utah Championship, first round, Farmington, Utah

6 a.m. (Friday)

TGC — European Tour Golf: Andalucia Masters, second round, Spain

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — National Championship Series: Teams TBD, Sugar Land, Texas

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLB Network — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Tampa Bay at Minnesota

4 p.m.

MLB Network — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs OR Pittsburgh at Houston (games joined in progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — All-Star Election Night

8:30 p.m.

MLB Network — LA Dodgers at Colorado OR Washington at Miami/Arizona at San Francisco

SOCCER

11:45 a.m.

ESPNU — UEFA Men's U-21: Germany vs. Romania, Semifinal I, Italy

2:45 p.m.

ESPNU — UEFA Men's U-21: Spain vs. France, Semifinal II, Italy

3 p.m.

FOX — FIFA Women's World Cup: Norway vs. England, Quarterfinal I, France

WOMEN'S

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Las Vegas at Los Angeles

