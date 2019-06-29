{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.: Formula One: The Austrian Grand Prix, Austria, ESPN2.

2 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Overton's 400, Joliet, Ill., NBCSN.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

11 p.m.: FIVB World Championships: Day 3, pool play, Germany, NBCSN.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

4 p.m.: Week 2: From Charlotte, N.C., CBSSN.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: European Tour Golf: Andalucía Masters, final round, Spain, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round, Detroit, Mich., TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions Golf: U.S. Senior Open, final round, South Bend, Ind., FOX.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round, Detroit, Mich., CBS; LPGA Tour Golf: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, final round, Rogers, Ark., CBS.

5 p.m.: Web.com Tour Golf: Utah Championship, final round, Farmington, Utah, TGC.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: NY Yankees vs. Boston, From London Stadium, ESPN.

Noon: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, MLB Network.

3 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Colorado (joined in progress) OR Arizona at San Francisco, MLB Network.

4:30 p.m.: 2019 MLB All-Star Selection Show, ESPN.

6 p.m.: Atlanta at NY Mets, ESPN.

MEN'S SOCCER 

1:30 p.m.: UEFA U-21: Spain vs. Germany, Final, Italy, ESPN2.

4:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Panama, Quarterfinal III, Philadelphia, Pa., FS1.

7:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Curacao, Quarterfinal IV, Philadelphia, Pa., FS1.

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Monday): Wimbledon: Day 1, First Round, London, ESPN.

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.: Iaaf Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic, Stanford, Calif., NBC.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, WSCR (670 AM).

1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMJ (670 AM); Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (WGN (720 AM).

