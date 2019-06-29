TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.: Formula One: The Austrian Grand Prix, Austria, ESPN2.
2 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Overton's 400, Joliet, Ill., NBCSN.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
11 p.m.: FIVB World Championships: Day 3, pool play, Germany, NBCSN.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: Week 2: From Charlotte, N.C., CBSSN.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: European Tour Golf: Andalucía Masters, final round, Spain, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round, Detroit, Mich., TGC.
1 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions Golf: U.S. Senior Open, final round, South Bend, Ind., FOX.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round, Detroit, Mich., CBS; LPGA Tour Golf: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, final round, Rogers, Ark., CBS.
5 p.m.: Web.com Tour Golf: Utah Championship, final round, Farmington, Utah, TGC.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: NY Yankees vs. Boston, From London Stadium, ESPN.
Noon: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, MLB Network.
3 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Colorado (joined in progress) OR Arizona at San Francisco, MLB Network.
4:30 p.m.: 2019 MLB All-Star Selection Show, ESPN.
6 p.m.: Atlanta at NY Mets, ESPN.
MEN'S SOCCER
1:30 p.m.: UEFA U-21: Spain vs. Germany, Final, Italy, ESPN2.
4:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Panama, Quarterfinal III, Philadelphia, Pa., FS1.
7:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Curacao, Quarterfinal IV, Philadelphia, Pa., FS1.
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Monday): Wimbledon: Day 1, First Round, London, ESPN.
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.: Iaaf Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic, Stanford, Calif., NBC.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, WSCR (670 AM).
1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMJ (670 AM); Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (WGN (720 AM).
