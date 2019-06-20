TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
10:30 p.m.: Melbourne Demons at Fremantle Dockers, FS2.
BOXING
9 p.m.: ShoBox, super welterweights Sebastian Fundora (12-0) vs. Hector Zepeda (17-0); lightweights Michel Rivera (15-0) vs. Rene Tellez Giron (13-0); lightweights Jose Romero (21-0) vs. Yeis Solano (14-0); at Sloan, Iowa, Showtime.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
8 p.m.: British Columbia at Edmonton, ESPN2.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: NCAA World Series, Michigan vs. Texas Tech, Game 11, at Omaha, Neb., ESPN.
6 p.m.: NCAA World Series, Vanderbilt vs. Louisville / Mississippi State, Game 12, at Omaha, Neb., ESPN.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: European Tour, BMW International Open, second round, at Munich, Germany, TGC.
11 a.m.: Champions Tour, American Family Insurance Championship, first round, at Madison, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, second round, at Cromwell, Conn., TGC.
5 p.m.: LPGA Tour, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, second round, at Chaska, Minn., TGC.
11 p.m.: Asian Tour, Kolon Korea Open, third round, at Choongnam, South Korea, TGC.
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.: Royal Ascot Day 4, at Ascot, England, NBCSN.
12:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:20 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, MLB Network.
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSWis.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Draft, Round 1, at Vancouver, British Columbia, NBCSN.
SOCCER
6 p.m.: CONCACAF Men’s Gold Cup, Group C, El Salvador vs. Jamaica, at Houston, FS1.
8:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Men’s Gold Cup, Group C, Honduras vs. Curacao, at Houston, FS1.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Seattle, CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at Texas, WGN (720 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.