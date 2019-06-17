TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: College World Series: Louisville vs. Auburn, Game 7, Omaha, Neb., ESPN.
6 p.m.: College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi St., Game 8, Omaha, Neb., ESPN.
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m.: International Horse Racing: Royal Ascot Day 1, England, NBCSN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington, MLB Network.
7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, WGN (Channel 7).
9 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Diego, FSWis.
MEN’S SOCCER
1:50 p.m.: UEFA U-21: England vs. France, Group C, Italy, ESPNU.
6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group D, St. Paul, Minn., FS1.
9 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Guyana, Group D, St. Paul, Minn., FS1.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
2 p.m.: FIFA World Cup: Italy vs. Brazil, Group C, France, FS1; FIFA World Cup: Jamaica vs. Australia, Group C, France, FS2.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
9:30 p.m.: Washington at Los Angeles, CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM) and WGN (720 AM).
9 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Diego, WTMJ (620 AM).
