TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: ARCA Series, Michigan 200, at Brooklyn, Mich., FS1.
5:30 p.m.: IndyCar, DXC Technology 600, qualifying, at Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN.
8 p.m.: NASCAR, Gander Outdoors Truck Series Rattlesnake 400, at Fort Worth, Texas, FS1.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament, Louisville Super Regional, East Carolina vs. Louisville, Game 1, ESPN2.
1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, Lubbock Super Regional, Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech, Game 1, ESPN2.
5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, Nashville Super Regional, Duke vs. Vanderbilt, Game 1, ESPN2.
8 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, Los Angeles Super Regional, UCLA vs. Michigan, Game 1, ESPN2.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
7:30 p.m.: NCAA, Men's and Women's Outdoor Championships, Finals, day 3, at Austin, Texas, ESPN.
GOLF
5 a.m.: European Tour, GolfSixes, Day 1 group play, at Cascais, Portugal, TGC.
11 a.m.: LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic, first round, at Galloway, N.J., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, second round, at Hamilton, Ontario, TGC.
6 p.m.: Web.com Tour, BMW Charity Pro-Am, second round, at Greer, S.C. (tape delay), TGC.
11:30 p.m.: Champions Tour, Japan Championship, second round, at Chiba, Japan, TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:20 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, MLB Network.
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, FSWis.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
8 p.m.: Playoffs, Finals, Toronto at Golden State, Game 4, ABC.
SOCCER
8:20 a.m.: FIFA Men's U-20 World Cup, quarterfinal, Colombia vs. Ukraine, at Tychy, Poland, FS2.
11:20 a.m.: FIFA Men's U-20 World Cup, quarterfinal, Italy vs. Mali, at Tychy, Poland, FS2.
1:30 p.m.: UEFA, Euro 2020 qualifier, Ireland vs. Denmark, at Copenhagen, Denmark, ESPNews.
2 p.m.: FIFA, Women's World Cup 2019, Group A, France vs. South Korea, at Paris, FS1.
TENNIS
4 a.m.: ATP/WTA, French Open, women's singles semifinals, Amanda Anisimova vs. Ashleigh Barty and Johanna Konta vs. Marketa Vondrousova, at Paris, Tennis Channel.
6 a.m.: ATP/WTA, French Open, men's singles semifinals, Rafael Nadal vs. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic vs. Dominic Thiem, at Paris, NBCSN.
10 a.m.: ATP/WTA, French Open, men's and women's semifinals, at Paris, NBCSN.
11 a.m.: ATP/WTA, French Open, men's and women's semifinals, at Paris, NBC.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Dallas at Indiana, CBSSN.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.: NASCAR, Gander Outdoors Truck Series Rattlesnake 400, at Fort Worth, Texas, WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:20 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WGN (720 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
8 p.m.: Playoffs, Finals, Toronto at Golden State, Game 4, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.