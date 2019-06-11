TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: Oakland at Tampa Bay, MLB Network.
2 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Colorado, MLB Network.
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Houston, FSWis and ESPN.
10 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLB Network.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Finals, St. Louis at Boston, Game 7, NBC.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
8 a.m.: FIFA World Cup, Group A, Nigeria vs. South Korea, at Grenoble, France, FS1.
11 a.m.: FIFA World Cup, Group B, Germany vs. Spain, at Valenciennes, France, FOX.
2 p.m.: FIFA World Cup, Group A, France vs. Norway, at Nice, France, FOX.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Colorado, WSCR (670 AM).
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Houston, WTMJ (620 AM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Finals, St. Louis at Boston, Game 7, WRNW (97.3 FM).
