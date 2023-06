TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), MLBN (MLB Network), NHLN (NHL Network), TGC (The Golf Channel).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Richmond at Fremantle, FS2.

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., FS1.

6 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (tape delay), FS1.

BOXING

8 p.m.: ShoBox: The New Generation, Verona, N.Y., SHO.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament: Duke at Virginia, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2.

4 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. Indiana St., Super Regional, Game 1, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPNU.

5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: South Carolina at Florida, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPN2.

7 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Oral Roberts at Oregon, Super Regional, Game 1, ESPNU.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.: Women’s College World Series Final: Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, Game 3, Oklahoma City, Okla. (if necessary), ESPN.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

8 p.m.: NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships: Men’s Day 2, Austin, Texas, ESPN2.

GOLF

6 a.m.: DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour Mixed: The Volvo Car Scandinavian, Second Round, Ullna G&CC, Åkersberga, Sweden, TGC.

11 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto, TGC.

5:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (tape delay), TGC.

7:30 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Second Round, Thornblade Club, Greenville, S.C. (tape delay), TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.

4 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1.

5 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Boston at NY Yankees, MLBN; Kansas City at Baltimore, AppleTV+.

7 p.m.: Texas at Milwaukee, BSWis.

8:40 p.m.: Seattle at LA Angels, AppleTV+.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: NBA Finals: Denver at Miami, Game 4, ABC.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.: CPL: Atletico Ottawa at York United FC, FS2.

TENNIS

7 a.m.: ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris, Tennis.

10 a.m.: ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris, NBC.

4 a.m. (Saturday): Junior Girls’ and Boys’ Finals, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Saturday): Junior Girls’ and Boys’ Finals, Tennis.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas, ION.

9 p.m.: Chicago at Los Angeles, ION.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Texas at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: NBA Finals: Denver at Miami, Game 4, ESPN (94.5 FM).