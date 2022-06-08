On The Air for June 9

TELEVISION
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6:30 p.m.: Women's College World Series Finals: Oklahoma vs. Texas, Game 2, Oklahoma City, ESPN2.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
7:30 p.m.: NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Women's), Eugene, Ore., ESPNU.
GOLF
6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, First Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden, TGC.
11 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, First Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, TGC.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee. MLBN.
4 p.m.: Colorado at San Francisco (Joined in Progress), MLBN.
5:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Washington at Miami OR Pittsburgh at Atlanta (6 p.m.), MLBN.
7:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Boston at LA Angels OR Pittsburgh at Atlanta (6 p.m.), MLBN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 5, ESPN.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Portugal vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Lisbon, Portugal, FS1.
TENNIS
4 a.m.: s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m.: s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
4 a.m. (Friday): s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Friday): s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
1:10 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).