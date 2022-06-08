 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for June 9

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m.: Women's College World Series Finals: Oklahoma vs. Texas, Game 2, Oklahoma City, ESPN2.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

7:30 p.m.: NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Women's), Eugene, Ore., ESPNU.

GOLF

6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, First Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden, TGC.

11 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, First Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, TGC.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee. MLBN.

4 p.m.: Colorado at San Francisco (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

5:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Washington at Miami OR Pittsburgh at Atlanta (6 p.m.), MLBN.

7:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Boston at LA Angels OR Pittsburgh at Atlanta (6 p.m.), MLBN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 5, ESPN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Portugal vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Lisbon, Portugal, FS1.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Friday): s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Friday): s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

1:10 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

