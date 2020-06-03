On The Air for June 6
0 comments

On The Air for June 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.: The Race All-Star Series, ESPN2

Noon: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Vet Tix Camping World 200, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., FS1

2:30 p.m.: FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series, FS2

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The EchoPark 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., FOX

4 p.m.: IndyCar Racing: Qualifying, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN

7 p.m.: IndyCar Racing: The Genesys 300, Fort Worth, Texas, NBC

BOWLING

6 p.m.: PBA: Strike Derby, Jupiter, Fla., FOX

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2

2 p.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS1

5 p.m.: Trackside Live!, NBCSN

KBO BASEBALL

2:55 a.m.: LG at Kiwoom, ESPN

11:55 p.m.: LG at Kiwoom, ESPN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: UFC 250 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN

RODEO

8 p.m.: PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN

RUGBY

2:30 a.m.: NRL: Manly-Warringah at Parramatta, FS1

1 a.m. (Sunday): NRL: Newcastle at Canberra, FS1

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8:20 a.m.: Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Bayer Leverkusen, FS1; Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at RB Leipzig, FS2

11:20 a.m.: Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Borussia Dortmund, FS2

8:55 p.m.: Liga FPD: Municipal Grecia at Deportivo Saprissa, ESPN2

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 2 Round Robin Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean Live and Save, TEN

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News