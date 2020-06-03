On The Air for June 6

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.: The Race All-Star Series, ESPN2
Noon: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Vet Tix Camping World 200, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., FS1
2:30 p.m.: FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series, FS2
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The EchoPark 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., FOX
4 p.m.: IndyCar Racing: Qualifying, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN
7 p.m.: IndyCar Racing: The Genesys 300, Fort Worth, Texas, NBC
BOWLING
6 p.m.: PBA: Strike Derby, Jupiter, Fla., FOX
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2
2 p.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS1
5 p.m.: Trackside Live!, NBCSN
KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m.: LG at Kiwoom, ESPN
11:55 p.m.: LG at Kiwoom, ESPN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.: UFC 250 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN
RODEO
8 p.m.: PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN
RUGBY
2:30 a.m.: NRL: Manly-Warringah at Parramatta, FS1
1 a.m. (Sunday): NRL: Newcastle at Canberra, FS1
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:20 a.m.: Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Bayer Leverkusen, FS1; Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at RB Leipzig, FS2
11:20 a.m.: Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Borussia Dortmund, FS2
8:55 p.m.: Liga FPD: Municipal Grecia at Deportivo Saprissa, ESPN2
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 2 Round Robin Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean Live and Save, TEN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!