On The Air for June 5

TELEVISION
HORSE RACING
Noon: America's Day at the Races, FS2
3:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: NC at Hanwha, ESPN
2:55 a.m. (Saturday): LG at Kiwoom, ESPN
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: NBA 2K League, ESPN2
RODEO
8 p.m.: PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN
RUGBY
5 a.m.: NRL: South Sydney at Melbourne, FS1
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Manly-Warringah at Parramatta, FS1
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at SC Freiburg, FS2
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 1 Round Robin Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean, TEN
