On The Air for June 5
0 comments

On The Air for June 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports

HORSE RACING

Noon: America's Day at the Races, FS2

3:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: NC at Hanwha, ESPN

2:55 a.m. (Saturday): LG at Kiwoom, ESPN

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: NBA 2K League, ESPN2

RODEO

8 p.m.: PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN

RUGBY

5 a.m.: NRL: South Sydney at Melbourne, FS1

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Manly-Warringah at Parramatta, FS1

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at SC Freiburg, FS2

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 1 Round Robin Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean, TEN

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News