On The Air for June 4
0 comments

On The Air for June 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports

HORSE RACING

Noon: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: Lotte at Kia, ESPN.

4:25 a.m. (Friday): NC at Hanwha, ESPN.

RUGBY

5 a.m. (Friday): NRL: South Sydney at Melbourne, FS1.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News