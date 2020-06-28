On The Air for June 30

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BOXING
7 p.m.: Top Rank: Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: Doosan at Kiwoom, ESPN
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): Hanwha at Kia, ESPN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:10 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton, NBCSN
TENNIS
5 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 2, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TEN
11 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition: Semifinals, TEN
5 a.m. (Wednesday): The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TEN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!