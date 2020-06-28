On The Air for June 30
TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BOXING

7 p.m.: Top Rank: Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas, ESPN

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: Doosan at Kiwoom, ESPN

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): Hanwha at Kia, ESPN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2:10 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton, NBCSN

TENNIS

5 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 2, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TEN

11 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition: Semifinals, TEN

5 a.m. (Wednesday): The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TEN

