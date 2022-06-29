 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for June 30

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.: AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Manly-Warringah, FS2.

4:30 a.m. (Friday): AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Carlton, FS2.

CFL FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: British Columbia at Ottawa, ESPN2.

GOLF

7 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

7 p.m.: GEICO National Championship Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Baton Rouge, La., ESPNU.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY'S)

6 p.m.: Nike National Showcase: Pool Play, Columbia, Md., ESPNU.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL'S)

5 p.m.: Nike National Showcase: Pool Play, Columbia, Md., ESPNU.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races. FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Minnesota at Cleveland, MLBN.

5 p.m.: Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Houston OR Atlanta at Philadelphia, MLBN.

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, BSWis.

9 p.m.: San Diego at LA Dodgers, FS1.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London, ESPN.

10 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London, ESPN.

5 a.m. (Friday): ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).

