On The Air for June 30

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.: AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Manly-Warringah, FS2.
4:30 a.m. (Friday): AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Carlton, FS2.
CFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: British Columbia at Ottawa, ESPN2.
GOLF
7 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., TGC.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
7 p.m.: GEICO National Championship Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Baton Rouge, La., ESPNU.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY'S)
6 p.m.: Nike National Showcase: Pool Play, Columbia, Md., ESPNU.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL'S)
5 p.m.: Nike National Showcase: Pool Play, Columbia, Md., ESPNU.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races. FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Minnesota at Cleveland, MLBN.
5 p.m.: Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Houston OR Atlanta at Philadelphia, MLBN.
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, BSWis.
9 p.m.: San Diego at LA Dodgers, FS1.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London, ESPN.
10 a.m.: ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London, ESPN.
5 a.m. (Friday): ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).