On The Air for June 3

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
3:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula One: Practice 1, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan, ESPN2.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.: World Series: James Madison vs. Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Game 1, ESPN.
1:30 p.m.: World Series: Georgia vs. Oklahoma St., Oklahoma City, Game 2, ESPN.
6 p.m.: World Series: Arizona vs. Alabama, Oklahoma City, Game 3, ESPN.
8:30 p.m.: World Series: Florida St. vs. UCLA, Oklahoma City, Game 4, ESPN.
CYCLING
1 a.m. (Friday): UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 5, 109 miles, Saint-Chamond to Saint-Vallier, France (taped), NBCSN.
GOLF
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfeld Village GC, Dublin, Ohio, TGC.
6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open Championship, First Round, Olympic Club Lake Course, San Francisco, TGC.
GYMNASTICS
9:30 p.m.: U.S. Championships: Day 1, Fort Worth, Texas (taped), NBCSN.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.
IIHF HOCKEY
8 a.m.: World Championship: U.S. vs. Slovakia, Quarterfinal, Riga, Latvia, NHLN.
Noon: World Championship: Finland vs. Czech Republic, Quarterfinal, Riga, Latvia, NHLN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Washington at Atlanta, MLBN.
3 p.m.: Texas at Colorado (Joined in Progress), MLBN.
6:40 p.m.: Arizona at Milwaukee, Bally Sports Wisconsin.
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at St. Louis OR Detroit at Chicago White Sox, MLBN.
10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (Game Joined in Progress), MLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Western Conference Playoff: Denver at Portland, First Round, Game 6, TNT.
9:30 p.m.: Western Conference Playoff: Phoenix at LA Lakers, First Round, Game 6, TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Boston at NY Islanders, East Division Final, Game 3, NBCSN.
7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Carolina at Tampa Bay, Central Division Final, Game 3. USA.
RUGBY
5 a.m. (Friday): NRL: Penrith at Wests, FS2.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:50 a.m.: UEFA U-21 Euro Championship: Spain vs. Portugal, Semifinal, Maribor, Slovenia, ESPNU.
1:50 p.m.: UEFA U-21 Euro Championship: Netherlands vs. Germany, Semifinal, Szekesfehervar, Hungary, ESPNU.
6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Honduras, Semifinal, Denver, CBSSN.
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: North Division: Conquerors vs. Alphas, Indianapolis, FS1.
TENNIS
4 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TENNIS.
5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TENNIS.
2 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TENNIS.
4 a.m. (Friday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Friday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS.
WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: Chicago at Phoenix, CBSSN.
RADIOMAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:40 p.m.: Arizona at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
7:10 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).
8:45 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, WSCR (670 AM).