On The Air for June 3
On The Air for June 3

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

3:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula One: Practice 1, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan, ESPN2.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.: World Series: James Madison vs. Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Game 1, ESPN.

1:30 p.m.: World Series: Georgia vs. Oklahoma St., Oklahoma City, Game 2, ESPN.

6 p.m.: World Series: Arizona vs. Alabama, Oklahoma City, Game 3, ESPN.

8:30 p.m.: World Series: Florida St. vs. UCLA, Oklahoma City, Game 4, ESPN.

CYCLING

1 a.m. (Friday): UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 5, 109 miles, Saint-Chamond to Saint-Vallier, France (taped), NBCSN.

GOLF

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfeld Village GC, Dublin, Ohio, TGC.

6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open Championship, First Round, Olympic Club Lake Course, San Francisco, TGC.

GYMNASTICS

9:30 p.m.: U.S. Championships: Day 1, Fort Worth, Texas (taped), NBCSN.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.

IIHF HOCKEY

8 a.m.: World Championship: U.S. vs. Slovakia, Quarterfinal, Riga, Latvia, NHLN.

Noon: World Championship: Finland vs. Czech Republic, Quarterfinal, Riga, Latvia, NHLN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Washington at Atlanta, MLBN.

3 p.m.: Texas at Colorado (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

6:40 p.m.: Arizona at Milwaukee, Bally Sports Wisconsin.

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at St. Louis OR Detroit at Chicago White Sox, MLBN.

10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (Game Joined in Progress), MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Western Conference Playoff: Denver at Portland, First Round, Game 6, TNT.

9:30 p.m.: Western Conference Playoff: Phoenix at LA Lakers, First Round, Game 6, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Boston at NY Islanders, East Division Final, Game 3, NBCSN.

7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Carolina at Tampa Bay, Central Division Final, Game 3. USA.

RUGBY

5 a.m. (Friday): NRL: Penrith at Wests, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:50 a.m.: UEFA U-21 Euro Championship: Spain vs. Portugal, Semifinal, Maribor, Slovenia, ESPNU.

1:50 p.m.: UEFA U-21 Euro Championship: Netherlands vs. Germany, Semifinal, Szekesfehervar, Hungary, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Honduras, Semifinal, Denver, CBSSN.

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: North Division: Conquerors vs. Alphas, Indianapolis, FS1.

TENNIS

4 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TENNIS.

2 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Friday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Friday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, TENNIS.

WNBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.: Chicago at Phoenix, CBSSN.

RADIOMAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.: Arizona at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

7:10 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

8:45 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, WSCR (670 AM).

