On The Air for June 29

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Tuesday): Doosan at Kiwoom, ESPN.

MEN'S SOCCER 

1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Burnley at Crystal Palace, NBCSN.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 1, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS.

11 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition: Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Tuesday): The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 2, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS.

