On The Air for June 26
On The Air for June 26

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.: AFL Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney, FS1

10:30 p.m.: AFL: West Coast at Port Adelaide, FS2

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: ARCA: The General Tire ‥AnywhereIsPossible 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., FS1

GOLF

2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., TGC

5 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, TGC

HORSE RACING

Noon: America's Day at the Races, FS2

5 p.m.: Trackside Live!, NBCSN

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: NC at Doosan, ESPN

2:55 a.m. (Saturday): NC at Doosan, ESPN

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

5 p.m.: NBA2K League, ESPN2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: NHL Draft Lottery, NBCSN

RODEO

8 p.m.: PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas,m CBSSN

RUGBY

2 a.m. (Saturday): Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland, ESPN2

2:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane, FS1

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Canberra at Parramatta, FS1

TENNIS

7 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles Round Robin & Doubles Semifinals, TEN

3 p.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 4 Credit One Bank Invitational, TEN

