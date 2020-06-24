On The Air for June 26

TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.: AFL Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney, FS1
10:30 p.m.: AFL: West Coast at Port Adelaide, FS2
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: ARCA: The General Tire ‥AnywhereIsPossible 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., FS1
GOLF
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., TGC
5 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, TGC
HORSE RACING
Noon: America's Day at the Races, FS2
5 p.m.: Trackside Live!, NBCSN
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: NC at Doosan, ESPN
2:55 a.m. (Saturday): NC at Doosan, ESPN
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
5 p.m.: NBA2K League, ESPN2
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: NHL Draft Lottery, NBCSN
RODEO
8 p.m.: PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas,m CBSSN
RUGBY
2 a.m. (Saturday): Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland, ESPN2
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane, FS1
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Canberra at Parramatta, FS1
TENNIS
7 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles Round Robin & Doubles Semifinals, TEN
3 p.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 4 Credit One Bank Invitational, TEN
