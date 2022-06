On The Air for June 26

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.: FIM Motocross: The MX2, Samota-Sumbawa, Indonesia, CBSSN.

10 a.m.: FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Samota-Sumbawa, Indonesia, CBSSN.

12:30 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (tape delay), FS1.

1 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours Of The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y., USA.

1:30 p.m.: FIM MotoGP: The TT Assen Grand Prix, Assen, Netherlands (tape delay), CNBC.

2 p.m.: NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio, FOX.

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., NBC.

5 p.m.: MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash., FS2.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, Game 2, Omaha, Neb., ESPN; College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, Game 2, Omaha, Neb. (UmpCast), ESPNU.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.. NBC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa., TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.

12:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

2:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Houston at NY Yankees, MLBN.

1 p.m.: Toronto at Milwaukee, BSWis.

3:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Diego (joined in progress), MLBN.

6 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, ESPN; LA Dodgers at Atlanta (Kay-Rod Cast), ESPN2.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 6, ABC.

SOCCER (BOY'S)

10:30 a.m.: LaLiga Promises U-12: TBD, Final, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: NY Red Bulls at LA FC, ABC.

2:50 p.m.: CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guatemala vs. Canada, Round of 16, Tegucigalpa, Honduras, FS2.

5 p.m.: MLS: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union, FS1.

7:20 p.m.: CONCACAF U-20 Championship: El Salvador vs. Dominican Republic, Round of 16, Tegucigalpa, Honduras, FS2.

9:20 p.m.: CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, Round of 16, San Pedro Sula, Honduras, FS2.

SWIMMING

11 a.m.: FINA: The World Aquatics Championships, Budapest, Hungary (tape delay), NBC.

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Monday): ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London, ESPN.

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.: USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4 - Part 1, Eugene, Ore., NBC.

4 p.m.: USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4 - Part 2, Eugene, Ore., USA.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

5 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago, CBSSN.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Toronto at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, WSCR (670 AM); Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

6 p.m.: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, ESPN (94.5 FM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 6, WRNW (97.3 FM).

