On The Air for June 25

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.: AFL: Gold Coast ar North Melbourne, FS2
1:30 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Fremantle at Collingwood, FS2
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide, FS1
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: ARCA Series: The ‥AnywhereIsPossible 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., FS1
4:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. NC State, Game 11, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2
6 p.m.: College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb., ESPN
CYCLING
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): UCI: Tour de France, Stage 1, Brest to Landerneau, 123 miles, NBCSN
GOLF
10 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Ga., TGC
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., TGC
6 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, TGC
GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Women's Competition, St. Louis, NBC
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY'S)
Noon: STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md., ESPNU
1 p.m.: STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md., ESPNU
6 p.m.: STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.: LUX Fight League 14: Jesus Gutierrez vs. Alfredo Moreno (Bantamweights), Monterrey, Mexico, FS2
8 p.m.: Bellator 261: Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky (Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn., SHO
9 p.m.: PFL 6: Heavyweights & Women's Lightweights, Atlantic City, N.J., ESPN2
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: MLB Draft Combine: From Cary, N.C., MLB
6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Boston OR Baltimore at Toronto, MLB
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2 p.m.: NBA Draft Combine: From Chicago, ESPNU
7:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2, TNT
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Semifinal: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 7, NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF, FS1
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore., NBCSN
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3:10 p.m.: Colorado at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM)
7:10 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (100 AM)
9:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM)