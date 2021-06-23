 Skip to main content
On The Air for June 25
On The Air for June 25

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.: AFL: Gold Coast ar North Melbourne, FS2

1:30 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Fremantle at Collingwood, FS2

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide, FS1

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: ARCA Series: The ‥AnywhereIsPossible 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., FS1

4:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. NC State, Game 11, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2

6 p.m.: College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb., ESPN

CYCLING

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): UCI: Tour de France, Stage 1, Brest to Landerneau, 123 miles, NBCSN

GOLF

10 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Ga., TGC

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., TGC

6 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, TGC

GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Women's Competition, St. Louis, NBC

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY'S)

Noon: STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md., ESPNU

1 p.m.: STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md., ESPNU

6 p.m.: STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal, Columbia, Md., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.: LUX Fight League 14: Jesus Gutierrez vs. Alfredo Moreno (Bantamweights), Monterrey, Mexico, FS2

8 p.m.: Bellator 261: Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky (Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn., SHO

9 p.m.: PFL 6: Heavyweights & Women's Lightweights, Atlantic City, N.J., ESPN2

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: MLB Draft Combine: From Cary, N.C., MLB

6 p.m.: NY Yankees at Boston OR Baltimore at Toronto, MLB

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2 p.m.: NBA Draft Combine: From Chicago, ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2, TNT

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Semifinal: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 7, NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF, FS1

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.: U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore., NBCSN

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3:10 p.m.: Colorado at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM)

7:10 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (100 AM) 

9:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM)

