On The Air for June 25

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Friday): AFL: Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney, FS1.

BOXING

7 p.m.: Top Rank: Jason Moloney vs. Leonardo Baez (Super Bantamweights), Las Vegas, ESPN.

HORSE RACING

Noon: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

GOLF

2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., TGC.

5 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, TGC.

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: Hanwha at Samsung, ESPN.

4:25 a.m. (Friday): NC at Doosan, ESPN.

MEN'S SOCCER

11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Watford at Burnley, NBCSN.

2:10 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 3 Credit One Bank Invitational ---

