On The Air for June 25

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Friday): AFL: Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney, FS1.
BOXING
7 p.m.: Top Rank: Jason Moloney vs. Leonardo Baez (Super Bantamweights), Las Vegas, ESPN.
HORSE RACING
Noon: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
GOLF
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., TGC.
5 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, TGC.
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: Hanwha at Samsung, ESPN.
4:25 a.m. (Friday): NC at Doosan, ESPN.
MEN'S SOCCER
11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Watford at Burnley, NBCSN.
2:10 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Round Robin
3 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 3 Credit One Bank Invitational ---
