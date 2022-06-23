On The Air for June 24

TELEVISION

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.: AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Western, FS2.

1:30 a.m. (Saturday): AFL Premiership: Richmond at Geelong, FS2.

4 a.m. (Saturday): AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Sydney, FS1.

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., FS1.

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., USA.

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., USA.

7 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., FS1.

9:30 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped), FS1.

CFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: Hamilton at Winnipeg, ESPN2.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, TGC.

10 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., TGC.

9:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa. (Taped), TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Baltimore, ESPN2.

MIXED MARITAL ARTS

7 p.m.: PFL 5 Main Card: Featherweights & Heavyweights, Atlanta, ESPN.

8 p.m.: Bellator 282 Main Card: Gegard Mousasi vs. Johnny Eblen (Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn., SHO.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Miami OR Boston at Cleveland (6 p.m.), MLBN.

7 p.m.: Toronto at Milwaukee, FSWis.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 5, ABC.

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Zerkle, San Diego, ESPNU.

8:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team O'Toole vs. Team Zerkle, San Diego, ESPNU.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.

TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m.: USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 2, Eugene, Ore., CBNC.

WNBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: New York at Atlanta, CBSSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Toronto at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

7:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, WSCR (670 AM).

