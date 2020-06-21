On The Air for June 24
On The Air for June 24

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: Hanwha at Samsung, ESPN

4:25 a.m. (Thursday): Doosan at SK, ESPN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester United, NBCSN

2:10 p.m.: Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool, NBCSN

2:25 p.m.: Serie A: Lazio at Atalanta, ESPN

TENNIS

7 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Round Robin, TEN

3 p.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 2 Credit One Bank Invitational, TEN

