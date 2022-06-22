On The Air for June 23

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Friday): AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Western, FS2.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary), ESPN.
6 p.m.: College World Series: Mississippi vs. Arkansas, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary), ESPN2.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, TGC.
People are also reading…
10 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, First Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., TGC.
9:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa. (Taped), TGC.
5:30 a.m. (Friday): DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, TGC.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: Memorial Cup Tournament: Shawinigan vs. Hamilton, Round Robin, Saint John, New Brunswick, NHLN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Atlanta OR Colorado at Miami, MLBN.
1:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, MLBN, FSWis.
7 p.m.: Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, MLBN.
10 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Diego (Joined in Progress), MLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: 2022 NBA Draft: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y., ABC, ESPN.
10 p.m.: 2022 NBA Draft: Round 2, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN.
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team O'Toole, San Diego, ESPNU.
8:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team O'Toole, San Diego, ESPNU.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Friday): Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Indiana at Dallas, CBSSN.
9 p.m.: Washington at Seattle, CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WSCR (670 AM).
1:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
7 p.m.: Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).