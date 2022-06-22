On The Air for June 23

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Friday): AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Western, FS2.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary), ESPN.

6 p.m.: College World Series: Mississippi vs. Arkansas, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary), ESPN2.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, TGC.

10 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, First Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., TGC.

9:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa. (Taped), TGC.

5:30 a.m. (Friday): DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, TGC.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: Memorial Cup Tournament: Shawinigan vs. Hamilton, Round Robin, Saint John, New Brunswick, NHLN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Atlanta OR Colorado at Miami, MLBN.

1:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, MLBN, FSWis.

7 p.m.: Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, MLBN.

10 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Diego (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: 2022 NBA Draft: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y., ABC, ESPN.

10 p.m.: 2022 NBA Draft: Round 2, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN.

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team O'Toole, San Diego, ESPNU.

8:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team O'Toole, San Diego, ESPNU.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Friday): Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Indiana at Dallas, CBSSN.

9 p.m.: Washington at Seattle, CBSSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WSCR (670 AM).

1:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

7 p.m.: Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0