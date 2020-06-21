On The Air for June 23

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BOXING
7 p.m.: Top Rank: Andrew Moloney vs. Joshua Franco (Super Flyweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: Doosan at SK, ESPN
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday): Hanwha at Samsung, ESPN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Brighton at Leicester City, NBCSN
12:25 p.m.: Serie A: Cagliari at SPAL, ESPN
2:10 p.m.: Premier League: West Ham at Tottenham, NBCSN
2:30 p.m.: Serie A: Parma at Genoa, ESPN
TENNIS
7 a.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Round Robin, TEN
3 p.m.: The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 1 Credit One Bank Invitational, TEN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!