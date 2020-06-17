On The Air for June 20

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10 p.m.: AFL: Adelaide at Golf Coast, FS1
3 a.m. (Sunday): AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle. FS1
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.: The Race All-Star Series, ESPN2
1 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FS1
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Unhinged 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FS1
BOXING
10 p.m.: Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez (Welterweights), Mexico City, ESPN
GOLF
Noon: PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., TGC
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., CBS
HORSE RACING
8 a.m.: IHR: The Royal Ascot, Closing Day, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, NBC
10:30 a.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS1
1 p.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2
2 p.m.: The Belmont Stakes: 152nd Running, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., NBC
5 p.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2. Trackside Live!, NBCSN
KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m.: Doosan at LG, ESPN
2:55 a.m. (Sunday): Doosan at LG, ESPN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN
7 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov (Heavyweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
RODEO
9 p.m.: PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN
RUGBY
2 a.m.: Super Rugby: Auckland at Hamilton, ESPN2
4:30 a.m.: Parramatta at Sydney, FS1
10:30 p.m.: Super Rugby: Christchurch at Wellington, ESPN2
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:25 a.m.: Premier League: Leicester City at Watford, NBCSN
8:20 a.m.: Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Bayern Munich, FS1. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig, FS2
8:55 a.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton, NBCSN
11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham, NBC
TENNIS
2 p.m.: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour: Round Robin, Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, TEN
