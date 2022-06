On The Air for June 2

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Friday): AFL Premiership: Geelong at Western, FS2.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.: Women's College World Series: Texas vs. UCLA, Game 1, Oklahoma City, ESPN.

1:30 p.m.: Women's College World Series: Northwestern vs. Oklahoma, Game 2, Oklahoma City, ESPN.

6 p.m.: Women's College World Series: Oregon St. vs. Florida, Game 3, Oklahoma City, ESPN.

8:30 p.m.: Women's College World Series: Arizona vs. Oklahoma St., Game 4, Oklahoma City, ESPN.

GOLF

6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, First Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses - Porsche Nord Course, Winsen (Luhe), Germany, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, TGC.

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, First Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C., USA.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Texas OR Minnesota at Detroit (noon), MLBN.

6 p.m.: Regional Coverage: LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Seattle at Baltimore, MLBN.

6:30 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee, BSWis.

10 p.m.: Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at Colorado (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8 p.m.: NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 1, ABC.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Western Conference Final: Edmonton at Colorado, Game 2, TNT.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10:50 a.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Georgia vs. Gibraltar, Group L, Tbilisi, Georgia, FS1.

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. Portugal, Group B, Seville, Spain, FS1.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed-Doubles Final, Paris, TENNIS.

8 a.m.: WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris, TENNIS.

10 a.m.: WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris, NBC.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Toronto, WMVP (1000 AM).

6:30 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8 p.m.: NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 1, ESPN (94.5 FM).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0