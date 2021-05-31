 Skip to main content
On The Air for June 2
On The Air for June 2

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN'S)

4 p.m.: NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., TGC

CYCLING

1 a.m. (Thursday): UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 4, Individual time-trial, 10 miles, Firminy to Roche-la-Molière, France (taped), NBCSN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Philadelphia at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.), MLB

1:20 p.m.: San Diego at Chicago Cubs, Marquee

3 p.m.: San Diego at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress), MLB

7 p.m.: Boston at Houston, ESPN

9 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle OR St. Louis at LA Dodgers (Games Joined in Progress), MLB

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 5, NBA

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 5, TNT

8:30 p.m.: Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 5, NBA

9 p.m.: Western Conference Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, First Round, Game 5, TNT

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Montréal at Winnipeg, North Division Final, Game 1, NBCSN

9 p.m.: Stanley Cup Playoff: Vegas at Colorado, West Division Final, Game 2, NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:50 p.m.: International Friendly: France vs. Wales, Nice, France, ESPN2

2:30 p.m.: Copa Do Brasil: Brasiliense at Grêmio, 3rd Round Leg 1, FS2

5 p.m.: Copa Do Brasil: Ceará at Fortaleza, 3rd Round Leg 1, FS2

7:30 p.m.: Copa Do Brasil: Atlético Goianiense at Corinthians, 3rd Round Leg 1, FS2

TENNIS

2 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TEN

4 a.m. (Thursday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TEN

5 a.m. (Thursday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, TEN

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, WMVP (1000 AM)

1:20 p.m.: San Diego at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM)

