On The Air for June 19

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.: Nitro RX: Round 1, Lydden Hill, Canterbury, United Kingdom (tape delay), CNBC.

11:30 a.m.: Formula 1: The AWS Canada Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada, ABC.

12:30 p.m.: FIM MotoGP: The German Grand Prix, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany (tape delay), CNBC.

2 p.m.: NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn., FOX.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Texas, Game 5, Omaha, Neb., ESPN.

6 p.m.: College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame, Game 6, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2.

GOLF

9 a.m.: PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., USA.

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., NBC.

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich., TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.

2 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

4 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, BSWis; NY Yankees at Toronto, MLBN.

3:30 p.m.: Cleveland at LA Dodgers (joined in progress), MLBN.

6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Houston, ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE RUGBY

2 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: Rugby New York at New England, FS1.

SAILING

2 p.m.: Sail GP: The T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, Day 2, Chicago, CBSSN.

SOCCER

2 p.m.: MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United, ESPN2.

3 p.m.: NWSL: San Diego FC at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC, CBS.

4 p.m.: CPL: Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton, FS2.

5 p.m.: MLS: Sporting KC at Nashville SC, FS1.

SOFTBALL

2:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Mulipola, San Diego, ESPNU.

5 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Mulipola, San Diego, ESPNU.

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.: London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Monday): Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis.

UNITED STATES FOOTBALL LEAGUE

11 a.m.: Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala., USA.

7:30 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala., FS1.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

11 a.m.: Seattle at New York, ESPN.

1 p.m.: Connecticut at Washington, CBS.

5 p.m.: Minnesota at Las Vegas, CBSSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WTMJ (620 AM).

1 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Houston, WMVP (1000 AM).

