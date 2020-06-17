On The Air for June 19

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.: AFL: Sydney at North Melbourne, FS2
1:30 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: St. Kilda at Collingwood, FS1
GOLF
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., TGC
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m.: IHR: The Royal Ascot, Day 4, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, NBCSN
11:30 a.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: Doosan at LG, ESPN
2:55 a.m. (Saturday): Doosan at LG, ESPN
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: NBA2K League, ESPN2
RUGBY
5 a.m.: NRL: Melbourne at Penrith, FS1
2 a.m. (Saturday): Super Rugby: Auckland at Hamilton, ESPN2
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): Parramatta at Sydney, FS1
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Southampton at Norwich City, NBCSN
2:10 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham, NBCSN
