On The Air for June 19
0 comments

On The Air for June 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.: AFL: Sydney at North Melbourne, FS2

1:30 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: St. Kilda at Collingwood, FS1

GOLF

2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., TGC

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m.: IHR: The Royal Ascot, Day 4, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, NBCSN

11:30 a.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: Doosan at LG, ESPN

2:55 a.m. (Saturday): Doosan at LG, ESPN

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: NBA2K League, ESPN2

RUGBY

5 a.m.: NRL: Melbourne at Penrith, FS1

2 a.m. (Saturday): Super Rugby: Auckland at Hamilton, ESPN2

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): Parramatta at Sydney, FS1

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Southampton at Norwich City, NBCSN

2:10 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham, NBCSN

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News